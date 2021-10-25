Kilgore shooting under investigation

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 8:41 am

KILGORE — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Kilgore apartment complex late Sunday night. According to our news partner KETK, police were called to Lakewood Manor Apartments where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown. Investigators said in a brief statement that another man is “currently detained for questioning by detectives.” Officers say that all residents are safe and there is no ongoing threat.

