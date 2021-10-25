Today is Monday October 25, 2021
Kilgore shooting under investigation

October 25, 2021
Kilgore shooting under investigationKILGORE — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Kilgore apartment complex late Sunday night. According to our news partner KETK, police were called to Lakewood Manor Apartments where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown. Investigators said in a brief statement that another man is “currently detained for questioning by detectives.” Officers say that all residents are safe and there is no ongoing threat.



