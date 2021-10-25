Gretchen Carlson discusses her “passion project” ahead of guest co-hosting ‘The View’

Gretchen Carlson is returning to The View as guest co-host on Monday and Tuesday to talk “Hot Topics” as well as topics that are close to her heart.

The journalist has been advocating for women’s rights and workplace equality since becoming a #MeToo pioneer five years ago when she sued former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. She co-founded the organization Lift Our Voices, which aims to give a voice to those silenced by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and arbitration clauses.

“It became my passion project,” she tells ABC Audio of Life Our Voices. “Because I had the personal experience, but also because I wanted to pay tribute to the thousands, maybe millions of women who have never had their voices heard.”

While Carlson says she never aspired to be the "poster child for sexual harassment," she's made the most of the role and has seen her work's power when it comes to inspiring others, including her own two teenage children.

Her story has also had an effect on pop culture -- she was portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the film Bombshell and by Naomi Watts in the mini-series The Loudest Voice. She calls the experience “surreal,” especially because her own NDA from Fox prevented her from consulting on either project.



“I can't even tell you if they were accurate or not,” she says. “But I have to look at it high level and know that these projects help so many other people.”

The View airs at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

