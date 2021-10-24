Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury cleared to return vs. Houston Texans

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2021 at 7:47 pm

By JOSH WEINFUSS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will return to the sideline for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 15 and missed the Cardinals’ 37-14 victory last week over the Cleveland Browns. Kingsbury took three tests that day and a fourth early on Oct. 16 to confirm the diagnosis, a source told ESPN. The third-year coach was asymptomatic throughout, the source said.

To return, Kingsbury needed two negative tests 24 hours apart. His first one was Saturday morning and his second was early Sunday. After his first negative test Saturday, there was a strong belief that Kingsbury would be back on the sideline as Arizona looks to improve to 7-0.

Even though Kingsbury, who is vaccinated, was relegated to his home for eight days while he waited to test negative, he was still doing “everything” he would normally do as the head coach, said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who took over some of Kingsbury’s head-coaching duties such as meeting with the media.

“Obviously, the offensive game plan, and he’s obviously built that this week,” Joseph said. “There’s been a bunch of virtual meetings with offensive staff and the entire staff, obviously. So nothing’s changed as far as who is building the game plan right now, and it’s Kliff.”

Go Back