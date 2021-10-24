Schmitt’s campaign to pay for Texas trip to announce lawsuit

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2021 at 4:09 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office now says his campaign paid for a trip to Texas last week to announce a lawsuit seeking to force the restart of construction of a southern border wall, and taxpayers paid only about $820 for his spokesman to make the trip. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Schmitt’s spokesman, Chris Nuelle, said Sunday that he was mistaken Friday when he said that the state had paid for the entire trip. Nuelle defended the trip because Schmitt was filing a lawsuit on behalf of Missouri. Schmitt, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, argued in the lawsuit that President Joe Biden’s decision to halt construction on the border wall is unlawful because Congress approved it.

