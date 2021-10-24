Tyler man arrested following high-speed chase

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2021 at 4:04 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY — A Tyler man was arrested on Saturday after holding a woman against her will and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Reshode Holmes, 30, was detained around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday around Loop 287 at MLK Drive in Lufkin. He was charged with evading arrest or detention- vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Holmes was booked into the Angelina County Jail. His bonds totaled $185,000. The pursuit started in Bullard when two Bullard police officers noticed a 2015 maroon Nissan Altima stopped in the middle of the road at Main Street and FM 2493. When police tried to approach the vehicle, the driver fled. Holmes was reportedly holding a female passenger against her will. The victim, from Tyler, had been communicating with someone through her cellphone. That person had shared the information with dispatch.

The chase headed south on US Highway 69 in Cherokee County between Alto and Wells. The Nissan reached speeds of up to 100 mph, said law enforcement. Law enforcement used spike strips, which hit the two front tires of the vehicle. Holmes kept going south on US 69 and the vehicle’s front tires rolled off the rims. Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were also able to use spikes on the car. Officers were able to spin the car into the grass median of the highway. Holmes fled on foot and was arrested a short time later.

