Road bond on ballot for November 2 election

Road bond on ballot for November 2 electionTYLER — Along with eight proposed constitutional amendments, there’s an item of special interest to Smith County voters on the November 2 election ballot: a bond election for Phase 2 of the county’s Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project. Officials say it will help the county complete a six-year plan. The bond to do Phase 1 work was approved in 2017 by 73 percent of the voters. According to the county website, Phase 2 includes three categories of major work. Officials say the county has also added roads to the list of projects and upgraded the anticipated work based on citizen feedback and the success of Phase 1. Click here for more information on the road bond proposition. Click this link for information on voting. Early voting continues through October 29.



