Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton ruled out vs. San Francisco 49ers

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2021 at 6:48 pm

By ESPN.com news

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who suffered a quad injury while making his season debut last week, has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the 49ers, the team announced.

Hilton, who was hurt midway through the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, downplayed the severity of the injury after that game but did not practice all week.

Coach Frank Reich said Friday that the odds were against Hilton playing against San Francisco, but the team wanted to see how he felt Saturday.

Hilton, who signed a one-year contract to return to the Colts during the offseason, will now have missed six of seven games this season because of injuries. He missed the first five games after suffering a disk injury late in training camp.

Quarterback Carson Wentz will be without his two fastest receivers because Parris Campbell was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a foot injury. Second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal will be the top two receivers against the 49ers.

Indianapolis (2-4) did get some good news with three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson being activated from injured reserve Saturday. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Nelson had never missed an NFL game until suffering a right high ankle sprain in a Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Nelson’s 75.5% run block rate is first among NFL guards since entering the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information. His 95% pass block win rate is third among guards in that same span.

To account for the roster moves, safety Julian Blackmon was put on injured reserve and wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Josh Jones were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

