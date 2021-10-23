Today is Saturday October 23, 2021
A moving ‘reunion’ for descendants of Holocaust survivors

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2021 at 4:24 pm
WESTLAKE (AP) — A remarkable get-together recently took place — in-person and also online — involving descendants of a group of Holocaust survivors. The project unfolded after a Texas woman was going through documents left behind by her deceased father. She found black-and-white photos of him and some other young Jewish men who’d been liberated by U.S. troops from a German concentration camp in 1945. Through months of dogged research, she identified many other descendants of her father’s fellow survivors, and recently arranged an emotional “reunion” at which they exchanged hugs, memories and tears.

 



