Arlington police officer fired after fatal shooting of man

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2021 at 4:16 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — An Arlington police officer who fatally shot a man following a brief vehicle pursuit has been fired for violating department policy. Police Chief Al Jones said Officer Robert Phillips was fired Friday, two days after he shot and killed Jesse Fischer on a city street. Police say Fischer had twice driven away from officers during traffic stops when he drove onto a dead-end street, then turned his vehicle around. Jones said Phillips stopped his vehicle, got out, then fired as Fischer drove toward him. Jones said Phillips violated policy that limits when officers may put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and when they may shoot at a moving vehicle.

