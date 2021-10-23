Today is Saturday October 23, 2021
Portion of Smith County Road 3101 to close Monday for improvements

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2021 at 4:28 pm
Portion of Smith County Road 3101 to close Monday for improvementsTYLER — A portion of Smith County Road 3101, also known as Barber Road, will be closed beginning Monday, October 25, for improvements. Officials say about 1/4 mile of the road will be closed between Farm-to-Market Road 1252 and the Interstate 20 frontage road to be reconstructed, widened, and overlaid with asphalt. County Engineer Frank Davis said a contractor is doing the work to accommodate a large truck stop going into the area. The work will turn the small section of road into two full lanes with a left-turn lane going into the truck stop, as well as make it a sturdier road to accommodate the truck traffic, according to a news release. The road is expected to be closed until November 15.



