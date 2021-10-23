Today is Saturday October 23, 2021
Penalty phase resumes Tuesday in former nurse’s trial

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2021 at 4:25 pm
TYLER — The sentencing phase will resume Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. for 37-year-old former CHRISTUS nurse William Davis, convicted of capital murder. According to our news partner KETK, jurors Friday listened to a recording of a heated phone conversation between Davis and his ex-wife following his conviction. They also heard a recording of a phone conversation between Davis and one of his brothers. Davis is facing the death penalty or life without parole for murdering several patients in the cardiac ICU at Tyler’s Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.



