Today is Monday October 25, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Open house Oct. 26 for FM 2493 and Legacy Trails extension

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 4:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Open house Oct. 26 for FM 2493 and Legacy Trails extensionTYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding an open house Oct. 26 on a couple of major projects. Topics are the 4-lane widening of FM 2493 from FM 346 in Flint to the Cherokee County line and the extension of Legacy Trails in the city of Tyler. City officials say it’s an effort to share information and gather input on proposed amendments to the construction start dates for the projects. The open house will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center Large Conference Room on W. Ferguson Street, across from City Hall. Click here for all the details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design