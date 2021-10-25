Open house Oct. 26 for FM 2493 and Legacy Trails extension

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 4:50 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding an open house Oct. 26 on a couple of major projects. Topics are the 4-lane widening of FM 2493 from FM 346 in Flint to the Cherokee County line and the extension of Legacy Trails in the city of Tyler. City officials say it’s an effort to share information and gather input on proposed amendments to the construction start dates for the projects. The open house will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center Large Conference Room on W. Ferguson Street, across from City Hall. Click here for all the details.

