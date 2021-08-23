Today is Monday August 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ready the cosmos: ‘Sex and the City; series ‘…And Just Like That’ coming to HBO Max this fall

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 5:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HBO Max

Even though the show started shooting in July, the Sex and the City follow-up ...And Just Like That will be coming to HBO Max before the year's out. 

HBO Max has announced the series, starring and executive produced by Sarah Jessica ParkerCynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, will debut this fall. There's no firm date yet, but the streaming service dropped ...And Just Like That into its newly released fall schedule. 

...And Just Like That also stars returning SATC stars Chris NothMario CantoneEvan Handler and David Eigenberg. as well as Grey's Anatomy's Sara Ramirez and Empire's Nicole Ari Parker, the latter of whom it's speculated will replace Kim Catrall's Samantha Jones, albeit playing a new character.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design