Father, son killed in crash of small plane in North Texas

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 4:32 pm

AZLE (AP) – Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their small plane crashed in North Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed just before 9 a.m. Saturday near Azle, northwest of Fort Worth. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said 18-year-old Jack Schwantz and 55-year-old Charles Schwantz were killed in the crash. The medical examiner said Charles Schwantz was the pilot and Jack Schwantz was the passenger.

