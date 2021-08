Portion of Old Bascom Road reopens

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 4:30 pm

TYLER — A stretch of Old Bascom Road in Tyler is now open for travel after shutting down Saturday afternoon. Police say the road was closed from Old Omen Road to Southwood Drive after previously heavy rains caused a portion of the road to collapse. Tyler police officers responded over the weekend as road crews got busy addressing the issue.

