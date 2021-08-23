Warrant: Man accused of trying to run ex-girlfriend, child off road

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 4:30 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man is accused of trying to wreck into his ex-girlfriend’s car that held his 4-year-old child, according to multiple arrest warrants obtained by our news partner KETK. Cory Stokes, 35, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of endangering a child for allegedly trying to run them off the road and then reportedly attempting a head-on collision. The documents allege that the victim believed Stokes did this “because of a current custody battle.” She told investigators the incident began after Stokes pulled up behind the woman and child at the intersection of Old Henderson Highway and Loop 323 in Tyler. Stokes is jailed on a combined $950,000 bond. He has past convictions in Smith County on drug possession charges, one in 2012 and two in 2014.

