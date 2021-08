TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 1:44 pm

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. On Tuesday, base repairs are set for the eastbound outside lane of Loop 323 just before US 271. Longview Maintenance plans to conduct patching and bridge channel maintenance on various state roadways around Gregg County. Click here for the complete rundown of work around the district.

