Today is Monday August 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Temporary mask mandate in Longview ISD

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 12:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Temporary mask mandate in Longview ISDLONGVIEW — In response to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the district and surrounding community, Longview ISD has issued what’s termed temporary a mask mandate, effective Monday, Aug. 23. According to a news release posted on the LISD website, all students, staff, and visitors at Longview ISD must wear face coverings at district facilities. The move comes amid legal uncertainty about such mandates as the governor’s order banning such moves makes its way through the courts. Known cases of COVID-19 among LISD students and staff are currently higher than they were last year and positive cases are emerging at alarming rates, according to the news release. The web posting says all virus-related protocols are subject to change as circumstances warrant. Click here to read the full release.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design