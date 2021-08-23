Tyler man killed in wreck

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 11:55 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — An investigation is underway following a fatal vehicle/pedestrian accident in Van Zandt County. It happened around 10:45 Friday night on SH-64 approximately three miles southeast of Canton. According to DPS Troopers, the driver of a 2021 Buick Encore was traveling west on SH-64 and struck a pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as Devin M. Hill, 30, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not seriously injured.

