Today is Monday August 23, 2021
Ryan Reynolds pushes for LeVar Burton to be named new permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 8:50 am
Sony Pictures Television/Jeopardy! Productions

After Mike Richards stepped down from hosting Jeopardy!, fans have reignited their efforts to have LeVar Burton succeed the late Alex Trebek.

Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds joined those in support of the Reading Rainbow star by sharing a story about what can happen when fans make enough noise.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Canadian actor explained, "Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it."

"Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful," Reynolds, who's set to star in the upcoming third Deadpool movie, concluded, before then adding, "Hi @levarburton."

The 64-year-old actor responded to Reynolds' thread by tweeting two praying hands emojis and a purple heart emoji.

Burton has said hosting Jeopardy! is his "dream job" and had been campaigning for the gig since 2013.  Following Trebek's passing, fans launched a Change.org petition for Burton to become Trebek's official replacement, which has amassed over 271,000 signatures. He guest-hosted Jeopardy! from July 26 to July 30.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Richards and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik would succeed Trebek. Then last week, Richards stepped down amid the controversy over past comments he made on a podcast, which many considered to be sexist. 

A new, permanent replacement for Trebek, who died November 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, has not yet been announced.  More guest hosts take the Jeopardy! lectern in the meantime.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



