Fatal Smith County wreck under investigation

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 11:56 am

SMITH COUNTY — Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Spur 364 just west of Tyler in Smith County. 48-year-old Holly Lewis, of Brownsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17 year-old female passenger in Lewis’ vehicle was transported to UT Health East Texas in critical condition. 19-year-old Jeffery Harmon, of Tyler, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The preliminary report indicated Lewis crossed into the eastbound lane and struck Harmon’s vehicle.

