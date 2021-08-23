Today is Monday August 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Fatal Smith County wreck under investigation

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2021 at 11:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Fatal Smith County wreck under investigationSMITH COUNTY — Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Spur 364 just west of Tyler in Smith County. 48-year-old Holly Lewis, of Brownsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17 year-old female passenger in Lewis’ vehicle was transported to UT Health East Texas in critical condition. 19-year-old Jeffery Harmon, of Tyler, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The preliminary report indicated Lewis crossed into the eastbound lane and struck Harmon’s vehicle.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design