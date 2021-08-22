Tampa Bay Rays place DH Nelson Cruz on COVID-19 injured list

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2021 at 7:46 pm

By ESPN.com

The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday.

It is not clear whether Cruz tested positive for the virus or if he was placed on the COVID-19 IL because he was a close contact.

Cruz, acquired by the Rays from the Minnesota Twins before the trade deadline, is hitting just .198 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay.

Overall this season, the 41-year-old Cruz is hitting .270 with 26 home runs and 68 RBIs.

The Rays recalled right-hander Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

