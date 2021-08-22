Off-duty New Orleans officer slain by robbers in Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty New Orleans police officer was slain in Texas by armed men trying to rob diners at a restaurant. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters Sunday that one of two men shot outside the Houston restaurant was Officer Everett Briscoe. The slain officer was a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans department. Police say Briscoe was dining in the patio area of the Grotto Ristorante on Saturday afternoon when two men armed with guns demanded diners hand over their belongings. Investigators say the patrons obliged, yet one of the gunmen still fired shots as they left. One man was critically wounded by the gunfire, and Briscoe was killed. No arrests were reported Sunday afternoon.

