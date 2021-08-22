Today is Sunday August 22, 2021
One arrested, one hospitalized after shots fired at Longview apartment complex

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2021 at 5:26 pm
One arrested, one hospitalized after shots fired at Longview apartment complexLONGVIEW — Longview police arrested a man after they found a person lying on the floor with several gunshot wounds on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Police arrested 20-year-old Willie Brasher III of Longview. Brasher was taken to the Gregg County Jail and booked on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. At 1:15 a.m. Longview PD were dispatched to the Loop apartment complex located at 2801 Bill Owens Pkwy after a shooting. When officers arrived they found a victim lying on the floor of an apartment with several gunshot wounds and Brasher with one gunshot wound. The Longview Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brasher was also treated and released at a local hospital where he was later taken in for investigation. During an investigation, Longview Police Officers discovered that the suspect brought a rifle to the victim’s home and involved himself in a domestic dispute. The victim was entering his own home when the gun fight began. Brasher reportedly shot the victim. This is still an active investigation and more details may be released at a later date, according to Longview PD. Anyone with information is urged to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110.



