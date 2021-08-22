Today is Sunday August 22, 2021
Sam Greenberg gives update on plant progress following fire

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2021 at 5:10 pm
Sam Greenberg gives update on plant progress following fireTYLER — With reports of a possible turkey shortage this year, Tyler’s Sam Greenberg of the Greenberg Smoked Turkey Company has an update. Fire wiped out all the company’s holiday sales last year, but Greenberg says rebuilding is almost complete and business will be back to normal in October. While some have reported a turkey shortage, Greenberg says that’s not been a problem in Tyler — noting that his company only lost half its turkeys. He adds that customers have been unbelievable since hearing about last year’s fire. The company ships all over the world.



