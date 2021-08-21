2021 Honda Ridgeline HPD

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2021 at 8:08 pm

2021 Honda Ridgeline HPD

Honda finally built a Truck! The latest version of the oft maligned AWD bedded Honda impressed me. There is enough storage space to sustain life for months, and daily use is enjoyable and easy.

I know, truck guys are going to laugh at me, and I get it. If your definition of a truck is a six-inch lift and 35’s, or four tires on the rear axle, just ignore this review. Move on, nothing to see here. However, if you are not in that group, pay attention and read on. The 2021 Honda Ridgeline has more than enough capability to satisfy any urban truck owners needs. Honestly, even if you want to fly down back country roads and traverse cow pastures, the Ridgeline could be a great choice for you.

I haven’t found many that think the styling is aggressive enough but, Honda has certainly given the latest version a bit more brawn. If you consider the Ford Raptor a Miami Hurricane football player from the nineties, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline would be more of your five-foot-ten, 175lb defensive back for The Colorado School of Mines. Sure, the smaller player can’t break as many bones, but effectiveness, even in football is not always about size. Sometimes the space between the ears can be a very effective sports muscle. The 2021 proves this theory is sound for urban trucks as well.

Let’s start with the most impressive feature. It’s clearly the storage capability. The Ridgeline is the first truck I’ve seen utilize the area beneath the bed. Directly in front of the tailgate is a significantly sized, water proof storage compartment, perfect for anything you need to lock or keep dry. Even when completely full you can use 100% of the truck bed for whatever load you carry, up to 1,200lbs.The tie down points are well placed and strong enough to anchor any load. Loading the Ridgeline is super easy thanks to a multi-function tailgate that not only drops, but swings.

With a towing capacity of 5,000lbs. I would venture to say that the target consumer of the Ridgeline won’t be using it to haul hay, but it could pull a one-horse trailer, or side by side, or a couple of jet skis, or smallish boat. Let’s be honest, if you are looking at the Ridgeline you probably don’t intend to tackle the Rubicon or start a Hot Shot delivery service.

Spending a week behind the wheel, I found the 2021 Ridgeline enjoyable to drive, surprisingly quick…..seriously, and super comfortable. Honda waste no space. It seems every possible nook and cranny has storage potential. I think I counted 8-10 drink holders. The console is spacious and can be used as a writing surface, in a pinch.

I mentioned that the 2021 Ridgeline is quick. This was a HUGE surprise to me. In the new world of drive-by-wire there is usually a bit of a lag when you punch the accelerator. In sport mode, the Ridgeline comes to life. I know, I know, it’s a 280HP V6, but put the Ridgeline in SPORT MODE and hit the gas and the truck positively jumps off the blocks. I don’t know how many configurations are changed in the fuel-air mixture and timing, but it makes all of the difference. Assisting in the performance is a nine-speed transmission and standard AWD. The Ridgeline is unbelievably well mannered around town. It’s quiet and comfortable with a good ride height and tight steering.

The single biggest update is the infotainment stack with better graphics and an actual VOLUME KNOB!

Listen, I get it, you can’t take the Ridgeline to a redneck mud park and not get ridiculed by the methamphetamine addled great unwashed. Here’s the deal though, when was the last time you attended such an event? If you’ve ever tried to load or unload a modern F-250 or lifted truck you know that it’s cumbersome at best. Don’t even get me started on Parking. The Ridgeline is very easy to load and unload 20 bags of mulch or a half a cord of wood. In addition, how often do these lifted trucks ever see less pavement than the Ridgeline. It’s a pick-up for a grown-up.

Pricing starts at $36,000 and can be optioned up to $42,000. Honda has always been associated with great long-term reliability and I’m sure that if you purchased a new Ridgeline, it would serve you well for years.

Overall, I was very pleasantly surprised by the overall performance of the Ridgeline. You see, you won’t ever find me at a mud park. At 55 I am probably the point of the spear of potential Ridgeline owners. It’s a great driving, comfortable truck with adequate towing and hauling capability, it’s quick and best of all… IT’S GOT A VOLUME KNOB.

Dependable, comfortable, quiet and sturdy.

WHAT YOU WANT TO KNOW:

Mileage is good, priced correctly and it has a volume knob.

WHAT YOU WANT TO KNOW:

Mileage is good, priced correctly and it has a volume knob.

Go Back