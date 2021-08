Portion of Old Bascom road closed

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2021 at 5:15 pm

TYLER — As of 1:00pm on August 21st, a stretch of Old Bascom Rd is closed. It is closed from Old Omen Rd to Southwood Dr. Previously heavy rains have caused a portion of the road to collapse. Tyler Police officers are on scene and road crews are responding to address the issue.

