A&M gets probation, Williams 2-game suspension from NCAA

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2021 at 8:17 am

COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Texas A&M basketball coach Buzz Williams has been suspended two games and the team has been placed on two years of probation for multiple NCAA rules violations, the NCAA announced Friday. The NCAA and Texas A&M worked together through the negotiated resolution process to come to a resolution in the matter.

