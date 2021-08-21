Arrest made in homicide investigation

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2021 at 8:06 am

TYLER — Tyler Police have made an arrest in a homicide case. According to officials, Manuel Mendez Prieto II was charged with murder Friday and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Prieto had previously turned himself in on an unrelated outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery with a $250,000 bond. On the morning of August 17, police were called to Front and Palmer regarding a truck that had hit a utility pole. Police say the driver, identified as Michael Lee Tucker, 29, Tyler, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation led detectives to a residence on South Palmer, where the shooting appears to have occurred.

