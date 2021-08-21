Today is Saturday August 21, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Arrest made in homicide investigation

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2021 at 8:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Arrest made in homicide investigationTYLER — Tyler Police have made an arrest in a homicide case. According to officials, Manuel Mendez Prieto II was charged with murder Friday and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Prieto had previously turned himself in on an unrelated outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery with a $250,000 bond. On the morning of August 17, police were called to Front and Palmer regarding a truck that had hit a utility pole. Police say the driver, identified as Michael Lee Tucker, 29, Tyler, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation led detectives to a residence on South Palmer, where the shooting appears to have occurred.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design