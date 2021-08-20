Rafael Nadal out of US Open as nagging foot injury ends 2021 tennis season

By ESPN.com

Rafael Nadal said on Friday that he will end his 2021 tennis season early because of a left foot issue that has been troubling him for a year, ruling him out of this month’s US Open.

The world’s No. 4 player suffered abn early exit in Washington this month, where he kicked off his leadup to the final Grand Slam of the year, and last week pulled out of the Masters 1000 event in Toronto because of the problem.

“I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season,” Nadal tweeted on Friday.

The recurring issue flared up at the French Open, where he fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

“Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time … to find a solution to this problem or at least improve it in order to continue to have options for the next few years,” Nadal said.

“I’m with the maximum enthusiasm and predisposition to do whatever it takes to recover the best possible shape to keep competing for the things that really motivate me.

“I’m convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort … this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen.”

Nadal’s great rival and fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is also out of the US Open and will be sidelined for months because he needs knee surgery.

The US Open runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 12.

