Duke looking into source of bacteria outbreak at Coach K camp

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 7:57 pm

By MYRON MEDCALF

Dozens of people who attended Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s K Academy, a fantasy camp for adults, were likely exposed to the bacteria Legionella, according to a release from the school on Thursday.

The 84 people who were likely exposed are all expected to recover after experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, muscle fatigue and nausea, after attending the K Academy.

No student-athletes, according to the school, were exposed to Legionella, which is not contagious and is believed to have originated in a training room. But Duke is still investigating its origin.

“Duke infectious disease specialists have worked with federal, state and local public health officials to identify the source of the exposure, which likely occurred in a training room in the Schwartz-Butters Building,” the school said in its release. “All the individuals who were exposed to the bacteria have been positively identified and have been contacted by Duke physicians.”

The K Academy is for people at least 35 years old who want to “live, train, and feel Duke Basketball like never before.” Each camper pays $12,500 to attend, according to the K Academy website.

Last week, the school tweeted a video of Zion Williamson, who was back on campus at Cameron Indoor Stadium wearing a K Academy shirt.

