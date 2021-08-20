Today is Friday August 20, 2021
Judge sides with Texas in fight over Medicaid waiver

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 5:40 pm
Judge sides with Texas in fight over Medicaid waiverTYLER (AP) – A federal judge has issued a ruling that keeps in place Texas’ Medicaid agreement. The decision Friday blocks an effort by the Biden administration to rescind the deal. Texas is one of only 12 states that have resisted expanding Medicaid coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Instead, state Republican leaders negotiated waivers to provide billions of federal dollars in reimbursements to hospitals that serve the uninsured. Texas received its first Medicaid waiver a decade ago. The waiver was set to expire next year after the Biden administration rescinded the Trump administration’s 10-year extension of it.



