$1.58M awarded for improvements to Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 4:59 pm

TYLER — Texas Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush announced Friday that the Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home in Tyler has been awarded a grant totaling $1,589,503.50 through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The grant is for federal assistance towards the cost of replacement for HVAC controls, the nurse call system, and air handling units at the home. “Texas Veterans have sacrificed so much for our great nation and it is crucial that the Veterans who call our communities home continue to receive the quality care they deserve,” said Bush as quoted in a news release. “We welcome these funds from the VA to update the facilities and provide additional support for our Tyler-area veterans.” The Veterans Land Board applied for the grant earlier this year.

