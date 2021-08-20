‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro reveals the secret of toasting the perfect marshmallow

With children heading back to school and the summer holidays coming to a close, nothing sends off the season better than gathering around the campfire to roast marshmallows. However, not everyone knows how to toast a s'mores-worthy marshmallow.

Leave it to Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, who's toasted his fair share of the plump and fluffy confections, to reveal his secret to getting it right every time.

Speaking to ABC Audio, the celebrity chef remarked, "S'mores is like an American icon. I mean, we've been doing it for over a hundred years." Yet despite the treat being around for over a century, Valastro notes that some people still mishandle the marshmallow, which is the most important ingredient.

"People get antsy. They want to put it right into the fire, light it on fire and then it charcoals," he said, while making a face.

Buddy stressed that a little bit of patience goes a long way. "You got to keep it nice and high so it gets gooey inside," he explained, noting that it's time to bring out the chocolate and graham crackers when the marshmallow is "golden brown on the outside."

"Then it's got that creamy bite," Valastro grinned.

Speaking of s'mores, the Food Network star is helping make the American staple a little more creative, by nominating the "official" fourth ingredient to the classic s'mores trio. Valastro teamed with Jet-Puffed on a nationwide contest, where people submitted their ideas for a chance at $10,000 and a lifetime supply of marshmallows.

He's currently judging entries on his TikTok and tells ABC Audio, "We've had everything from peanuts to pretzels to cream cheese... which was a little weird."

A winner will be announced soon.

