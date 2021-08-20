Today is Friday August 20, 2021
Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with second child with Travis Scott

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 3:21 pm
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

While their relationship has been as stormy as the name of their first daughter, Page Six reports Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott

The tabloid says the family of the 24-year-old social media superstar and entrepreneur -- and mom to 3-year-old Stormi -- is "thrilled" with the news. 

Incidentally, Caitlyn Jenner was thought to have spilled the beans on Thursday, according to TMZ, when she announced she was expecting her 19th grandchild, but Caitlyn was referring to the third child of son Burt Jenner and girlfriend Valerie Pitalo, the gossip site later clarified.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



