Daffodil bulbs sale starts Aug. 21

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 12:37 pm

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful will host its annual daffodil bulbs sale once again this fall. The online sale opens Aug. 21 and runs through Sept. 30. A ready to plant fifty-count bag of Carlton Yellow Daffodils will cost $20 each. This year the bulb orders are online only. The bulbs will be available to pick up on Nov. 13 at the Downtown Recycle Center on N. Bois D’Arc Avenue. If the bulbs are not picked up on Nov. 13, buyers can pick up their order from Nov. 18 through Dec. 17 at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden Center. For more information, you can visit this link or e-mail Belen Casillas, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at KTyB@tylertexas.com.

