Today is Friday August 20, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Daffodil bulbs sale starts Aug. 21

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 12:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Daffodil bulbs sale starts Aug. 21TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful will host its annual daffodil bulbs sale once again this fall. The online sale opens Aug. 21 and runs through Sept. 30. A ready to plant fifty-count bag of Carlton Yellow Daffodils will cost $20 each. This year the bulb orders are online only. The bulbs will be available to pick up on Nov. 13 at the Downtown Recycle Center on N. Bois D’Arc Avenue. If the bulbs are not picked up on Nov. 13, buyers can pick up their order from Nov. 18 through Dec. 17 at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden Center. For more information, you can visit this link or e-mail Belen Casillas, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at KTyB@tylertexas.com.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design