Missing woman’s body found

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 1:41 pm

MARSHALL — Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and personnel from other agencies have located the body of Rayah Hicks, 24, of Marshall, who was recently reported missing. Sheriff’s Lt. Jay Webb says her vehicle was found in Shadowood Lake Thursday afternoon. Hicks was last seen Sunday evening at a lakeside social gathering. Webb says the vehicle was discovered after Marshall PD investigators reviewed security camera video from Sunday evening showing the vehicle driving into the Shadowood area but not leaving later in the evening.

According to a news release, Marshall investigators discovered what appeared to be an area where a vehicle’s tire marks left the roadway as it crossed the lake dam and then went into the lake. Longview Fire Department divers located the vehicle about 40 feet from the roadway and submerged in the lake. Webb says DPS assisted in consulting with the accident reconstruction that confirmed Hicks’s death was caused by the vehicle accident. According to the news release, Sheriff BJ Fletcher extends the Sheriff’s Department’s heartfelt condolences to the family and applauds the multi-agency cooperation that provided closure in the case.

