Vaccinations available at Jarvis Christian College

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 11:37 am

HAWKINS — Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins is offering free covid-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer for people age 16 and over. Following a Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. availability, the effort will resume Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vaccines will be available in the E.W. Rand Center Varsity Gymnasium on the Jarvis main campus. Security officers at the front of the campus can direct you to the building. Vaccines for meningitis and HPV also are available. For more information, contact Janet Ragland at (903) 241-5109 or by email at jragland@jarvis.edu.

