Friday morning stabbing under investigation

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 9:42 am

TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating an early morning stabbing. Police responded around 6:45 this morning to Third Street where a male victim was located and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A female suspect has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Investigators believe the stabbing happened at a gas station on WNW Loop 323. Identities have not been released.

