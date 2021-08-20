State deploys nurses to help East Texas hospitals with staffing shortages

TYLER — East Texas hospitals are struggling with staff shortages as COVID-19 patient numbers rise everyday. According to our news partner KETK, Gov. Abbott announced the state is stepping in to help recruit out-of-state medical workers. One of the hospitals to receive the help is UT Health East Texas. UT Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Cummins said about 20 nurses and respiratory therapists made it to East Texas with more expected to arrive in the coming days. “Having experienced ICU and medical nurses and ER nurses to be able to help take care of patients is an invaluable asset to have and certainly helps bring some relief to some very tired staff members,” Cummins said. He said the staff is working hard to care for hospitalized East Texans that have contracted COVID-19.

“We had a young person in their 20s pass away in our hospital just a day or so ago, and that has been very traumatic for people, doctors, nurses,” Cummins said. He said even more help is needed than January when COVID-19 numbers were similar to now. “Back in January this year, we had close to 300 RAC nurses, with a census as much lower as currently, now we’re looking at some 20, with a record high census,” Cummins said. He added that the UT Health system sets a new record everyday for the number of hospitalized COVID patients. While they are getting state assistance, he said the amount of workers just isn’t enough.

“While it’s certainly helpful and appreciated, it’s certainly not making the impact that we saw earlier in the year in it’s ability to help us open beds and take care of people,” Cummins said. The patients who can’t get into hospitals are going to free-standing ER’s, leaving staff to care for a level of patients they never have before.

Other medical facilities like free-standing emergency rooms aren’t approved to receive help from the state right now, but are also experiencing a staff shortage.

