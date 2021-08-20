Melissa Joan Hart reveals she’s tested positive for COVID-19: “Stay vigilant and stay safe”

Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum Melissa Joan Hart is begging fans to "stay vigilant" after she contracted COVID-19, even though she was vaccinated.

Hart, in an emotional video posted to Instagram, explained, "I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it’s bad. It's weighing on my chest. It's hard to breathe."

The actress believes she isn't the only member of her family who is sick, telling fans, "one of my kids, I think, has it."

While not revealing who in her family may also be struggling with COVID-19, Hart said she is "praying" that the rest of her family stays healthy.

"I'm mad, really mad," expressed Hart, 45. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy and I think as a country we got lazy."

"I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school and I'm pretty sure that's where this came from," she sighed, adding that her youngest, Tucker, who is eight, chose to wear a mask in school "because he's used to it from last year."

"Now, if he does get [COVID-19], I can at least tell him he was a superhero... because he protected his teacher and classmates," Hart said as her voice swelled with emotion before admitting she is "scared" for her family.

"If someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them," Hart tearfully explained, noting how she is "disappointed" in herself and in "our leaders."

"I just wish I'd done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better," she closed. "Protect your families, protect your kids, it's not over yet. I hoped it was, but it's not. So, stay vigilant and stay safe. Okay?"

