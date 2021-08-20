Today is Friday August 20, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Train derailed in Fort Worth after flooding weakened tracks

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 4:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) – Federal officials say a train that derailed and caught fire in Fort Worth in 2019 was traveling on tracks that had been weakened by flooding after days of rain. The National Transportation Safety Board said in an accident report released Thursday that the weakened track structure and washout from the rains, which flooded nearby Echo Lake, were the probable cause of the April 24, 2019 accident. Over two dozen of the Union Pacific train’s tank cars derailed and three were breached, leaking over 65,000 gallons of ethanol, which is highly flammable.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design