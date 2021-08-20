Today is Friday August 20, 2021
Appeals court won’t delay ‘Remain in Mexico’ return

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 4:48 am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appellate court has refused to delay implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling late Thursday. President Joe Biden suspended former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy on his first day in office. A federal judge last week ordered that the program be reinstated. The Biden administration appealed and had asked for a delay in re-implementing the program pending appeal.



