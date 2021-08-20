Today is Friday August 20, 2021
ktbb logo
State Supreme Court declines to hold up mask mandate ban

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 4:48 am
AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas Supreme Court has declined to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban. The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its Thursday decision. The move comes the same day as the Texas Education Agency dropped, for now, enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Abbott’s mask mandate ban. In a public health guidance letter issued Thursday, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban.



