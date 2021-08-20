Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2021 at 4:47 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Some Democrats who left Texas to block a GOP voting bill have ended a 38-day holdout. Enough Democrats returned to the state Capitol on Thursday to allow the Texas House to resume work for the first time since mid-July. That’s when more than 50 Democrats flew to Washington, D.C., in what amounted to a second walkout over Republican efforts to pass new election laws in Texas. Republicans are now back on a path to pass new elections laws in Texas before the current special session ends on Sept. 5.

Go Back