Today is Thursday August 19, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dallas Mavericks hiring two-time WNBA champion Kristi Toliver as assistant coach, sources say

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2021 at 7:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com
The Dallas Mavericks are hiring two-time WNBA champion Kristi Toliver as an assistant coach, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toliver has previous NBA coaching experience. She spent parts of two seasons as an assistant on the Washington Wizards’ staff.

Toliver is currently playing for the Los Angeles Sparks where she is under contract through the 2022 season. An NBA coaching job wouldn’t impact her playing career.

Toliver helped lead the Sparks to the 2016 WNBA title and was a part of the Washington Mystics’ 2019 title. She is averaging 9.5 points in 15 games for the Sparks this season.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design