Dallas-area woman charged in Capitol raid reaches plea deal

August 19, 2021
DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas-area real estate agent has pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol in which five people died. Frisco realty broker Jenna Ryan entered her plea in a virtual hearing before a Washington, D.C., judge after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors. Ryan, who’s 51, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol during a riot supporting Donald Trump’s presidency. The violation is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Under her agreement, Ryan also agrees to pay $500 in restitution.



