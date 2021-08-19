Today is Thursday August 19, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“Round 2” — Another baby on the way for Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2021 at 5:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Big-screen tough guy Jason Statham and his actress fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are apparently expecting their second child. "Taaa daahhh !! #Round 2," Rosie wrote on Instagram today, along with some cute emoijis, and photos of her showing off her tiny baby bump in various outfits.

Wrath of Man star Statham, 54, and Mad Max: Fury Road's Huntington-Whiteley also have a 4-year-old son, Jack Oscar.

The celebrity couple reportedly met in 2010, and in 2016 they made a red-carpet splash at the Golden Globes, announcing they'd gotten engaged.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design