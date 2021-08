Traffic signal outages expected Friday morning in downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2021 at 4:33 pm

TYLER — Drivers and pedestrians can expect traffic signal outages at College Avenue and Ferguson Street in downtown Tyler Friday morning due to a planned Oncor power outage between midnight and 5 a.m. Motorists are reminded to treat intersections as four-way stops if traffic signals are out or flashing red.

