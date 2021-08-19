Today is Thursday August 19, 2021
Police investigate auto-pedestrian fatality

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2021 at 1:57 pm
Body found on North BroadwayTYLER – Tyler police are investigating after a man who had been struck by a vehicle was found dead in a roadway. Police say officers responded around 1:00 a.m. Thursday to North Broadway between the 26th Street and 28th Street intersections after getting a call. The victim was 38-year-old Devin Thompson of Tyler. Police say the driver of the vehicle involved has been contacted. We’ll provide further updates as they come in.



